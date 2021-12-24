Dallas Mavericks (15-16, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (22-9, third in the Western Conference)
Salt Lake City; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jazz -10.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Jazz take on the Dallas Mavericks.
The Jazz have gone 12-3 against Western Conference teams. Utah averages 115.8 points while outscoring opponents by 10.4 points per game.
The Mavericks are 12-8 in conference matchups. Dallas is 2-2 in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is scoring 25.1 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 17.8 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Utah.
Jalen Brunson is averaging 15.5 points and 5.3 assists for the Mavericks. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.
LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 8-2, averaging 121.6 points, 49.2 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points per game.
Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 102.7 points, 44.8 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.3 points.
INJURIES: Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Malik Fitts: out (shoulder).
Mavericks: Josh Green: out (health and safety protocols), Kristaps Porzingis: out (toe), Luka Doncic: out (health and safety protocols), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (personal), Eugene Omoruyi: out (foot), Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (health protocols), Maxi Kleber: out (health protocols), Trey Burke: out (health and safety protocols), JaQuori McLaughlin: out (health and safety protocols), Reggie Bullock: out (health and safety protocols).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.