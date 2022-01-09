Dallas Stars (17-12-2, sixth in the Central) vs. St. Louis Blues (20-10-5, second in the Central)
St. Louis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -160, Stars +135; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: Dallas aims to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Stars take on St. Louis.
The Blues are 7-4-2 against the rest of their division. St. Louis is fourth in the league recording 9.7 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 6.3 assists.
The Stars are 9-8-2 in Western Conference play. Dallas ranks ninth in the Western Conference averaging 5.0 assists per game, led by Jason Robertson with 0.7.
St. Louis knocked off Dallas 4-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 17. Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals for the Blues in the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Kyrou has 34 total points for the Blues, 13 goals and 21 assists. Tarasenko has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.
Robertson leads the Stars with 29 points, scoring 11 goals and registering 18 assists. Joe Pavelski has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.
LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 7-2-1, averaging four goals, 6.8 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.
Stars: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, five assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.
INJURIES: Blues: Dakota Joshua: out (health protocols), Scott Perunovich: out (health and safety protocols), Vladimir Tarasenko: out (health and safety protocols).
Stars: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.