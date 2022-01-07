Pittsburgh Penguins (20-8-5, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Dallas Stars (16-12-2, sixth in the Central)
Dallas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts Pittsburgh looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.
The Stars have gone 12-3-1 in home games. Dallas has scored 86 goals and is 10th in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game. Joe Pavelski leads the team with 12.
The Penguins are 10-3-3 on the road. Pittsburgh ranks ninth in the NHL recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.8 assists.
In their last meeting on Oct. 19, Dallas won 2-1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Pavelski leads the Stars with 28 points, scoring 12 goals and registering 16 assists. John Klingberg has eight assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.
Jake Guentzel leads the Penguins with 18 goals and has 33 points. Bryan Rust has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.
LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, five assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.
Penguins: 10-0-0, averaging 4.5 goals, eight assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .924 save percentage.
INJURIES: Stars: None listed.
Penguins: Drew O'Connor: out (health and safety protocols), Jason Zucker: out (lower body).
