Edmonton Oilers (13-4-0, first in the Pacific) vs. Dallas Stars (7-7-2, seventh in the Central)
Dallas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -113, Oilers -106; over/under is 5.5
BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts Edmonton trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.
The Stars are 3-3-2 in conference play. Dallas has given up 13 power-play goals, killing 76.4% of opponent chances.
The Oilers are 11-1-0 in conference play. Edmonton leads the Western Conference with 21 power-play goals, led by Leon Draisaitl with nine.
The teams face off Tuesday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jani Hakanpaa leads the Stars with a plus-three in 15 games this season. Jason Robertson has six assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.
Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 35 points, scoring 18 goals and adding 17 assists. Connor McDavid has five goals over the last 10 games for Edmonton.
LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.
Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.
INJURIES: Stars: Braden Holtby: day to day (lower body).
Oilers: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.