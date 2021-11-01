Dallas Stars (3-4-1, sixth in the Central) vs. Winnipeg Jets (4-2-2, second in the Central)
Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -125, Stars +105; over/under is 5.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Dallas Stars.
Winnipeg went 30-23-3 overall and 13-13-2 at home in the 2020-21 season. The Jets scored 37 power play goals on 161 power play opportunities last season.
Dallas went 23-19-14 overall a season ago while going 10-12-6 on the road. The Stars scored 37 power play goals on 157 power play opportunities last season.
The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Jets: Mark Scheifele: day to day (covid-19).
Stars: Jani Hakanpaa: day to day (health protocols).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.