Dallas Stars (43-28-5, fifth in the Central) vs. Edmonton Oilers (44-26-6, second in the Pacific)
Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Edmonton Oilers after Roope Hintz scored two goals in the Stars' 6-2 loss to the Canucks.
The Oilers are 30-13-3 in Western Conference games. Edmonton ranks fifth in the Western Conference recording 9.3 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.8 assists.
The Stars are 24-16-4 against conference opponents. Dallas averages only 3.1 penalties per game, the fewest in the league. Jamie Benn leads them averaging 0.4.
Dallas took down Edmonton 5-3 in the last meeting between these teams on March 22.
TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 54 goals, adding 51 assists and collecting 105 points. Evander Kane has seven assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.
Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 47 total assists and has 74 points. Hintz has 10 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.
LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 8-1-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .943 save percentage.
Stars: 5-3-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.2 penalties and five penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.
INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.
Stars: Vladislav Namestnikov: out (lower-body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
