Dallas Stars (31-20-3, fourth in the Central) vs. Minnesota Wild (32-18-3, third in the Central)
St. Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host Dallas after Jason Robertson scored three goals in the Stars' 4-3 overtime win over the Jets.
The Wild are 8-6-1 against Central opponents. Minnesota ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 32.5 shots per game and is averaging 3.7 goals.
The Stars are 12-7-2 in division matchups. Dallas averages only 3.3 penalties per game, the least in the league. Jamie Benn leads the team averaging 0.5.
In their last meeting on Dec. 20, Dallas won 7-4.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with 26 goals, adding 42 assists and recording 68 points. Kevin Fiala has 12 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.
Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 57 points, scoring 21 goals and adding 36 assists. Robertson has seven goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Dallas.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 3-7-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .876 save percentage.
Stars: 7-2-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .938 save percentage.
INJURIES: Wild: Jordan Greenway: out (upper body), Mats Zuccarello: day to day (upper body).
Stars: Miro Heiskanen: day to day (illness), Tyler Seguin: day to day (illness).
