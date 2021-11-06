Dallas Stars (4-4-2, fifth in the Central) vs. Vancouver Canucks (4-6-1, seventh in the Pacific)
Vancouver, British Columbia; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks -111, Stars -109; over/under is 5.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host Dallas after the Stars took down Calgary 4-3 in overtime.
Vancouver went 23-29-4 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 13-12-3 at home. The Canucks were called for 216 penalties last season averaging 3.9 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes per game.
Dallas went 23-19-14 overall and 10-12-6 on the road in the 2020-21 season. The Stars scored 37 power play goals with a 23.6% success rate on power play opportunities last season.
The teams square off Sunday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.
Stars: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.