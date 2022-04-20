KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals won their third in a row and clinched their first series victory of the season with a 2-0 victory of the Minnesota Twins in front of an announced 8,969 in the second game of a three-game set on a wet Wednesday night at Kauffman Stadium.
Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch pitched five scoreless innings and allowed four hits, one walk and hit one batter. He also struck out two. He pitched into the sixth inning but he gave up a hit to the first batter and then turned it over to the bullpen.
Shortstop Adalberto Mondesi (1 for 3) had the game’s only RBI, while Whit Merrifield (1 for 4) doubled and scored a run. Andrew Benintendi (1 for 3) also had a hit and a run scored.
Salvador Perez served as designated hitter for the second consecutive day as he recovers from an eye ailment. He went 1 for 3. Nicky Lopez and Hunter Dozier also had hits for the Royals (5-5).
The Royals bullpen extended its scoreless innings streak to 17 1/3 with four innings of one-hit relief.
©2022 The Kansas City Star. Visit at kansascity.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
