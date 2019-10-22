NEWBURYPORT – A Danvers woman with 20 prior shoplifting offenses on her criminal record was banned from a downtown business after she was allegedly caught on video stealing sandals and greeting cards from the store in August.
Lisa E. Nielson, 43, of Reservoir Road was released on personal recognizance after being arraigned Tuesday in Newburyport District Court on a single count of shoplifting. She is due back in court Nov. 20 for a pretrial hearing and ordered to stay away from B.C. Essentials on Pleasant Street.
In court, Essex County prosecutor Michelle Rowland told Judge Peter Doyle that Nielson had 20 prior shoplifting offenses before she was caught and charged again.
The store owner called police on Aug. 17, saying that Nielson shoved a pair of $124 sandals in her purse and then a handful of greeting cards.
After doing so, she purchased a tote bag, giving an employee a credit card number.
The credit card number and video surveillance footage led police to charging Nielson, according to Newburyport police Officer Tori Smith’s report.
“The camera captured Lisa stuffing the Swarovski sandals into her purse, which was black in color, while trying to hide behind a clothing rack that was located towards the back of the store,” Smith wrote in her report.
Smith said Nielson shoved the greeting cards into her purse while a store employee had her back turned as she helped another customer.
“(The owner) told me that Lisa ended up ultimately buying a gray tote bag, which she purchased using her personal credit card. (The owner) told me that she was able to positively identify Lisa Nielson because she used a personal credit card,” Smith wrote in her report.
Video footage of the incident was shown to Newburyport police Inspector Chris McDonald, who also positively Nielson based on a previous shoplifting incident, Smith added.
