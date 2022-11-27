SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Ryan Cornish had 21 points in Dartmouth’s 78-77 overtime victory against UTSA on Sunday night at the San Antonio Shootout.
Cornish added nine rebounds for the Big Green (2-4). Demilade Adelekun added 15 points while shooting 6 of 12 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had six rebounds. Jackson Munro shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.
The Roadrunners (4-3) were led by Jacob Germany, who posted 27 points and 13 rebounds. UTSA also got 13 points and seven rebounds from DJ Richards. Eric Czumbel also had 13 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
