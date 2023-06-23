PHILADELPHIA — The biggest drama to come out of the Sixers draft room isn’t any drama at all. It isn’t even a story. Or a thing. What’s the opposite of a thing? That’s what the Sixers white board thing is. A thing that isn’t a thing. A non-thing.
I suppose we should catch you up. It won’t take much time. Unless you start looking for some sort of “there.” Because there isn’t one.
At some point Thursday night, a photo of a couple of white boards from inside the Sixers’ draft room appeared on the internet. Nobody knows why it appeared there. Probably because there was no reason for it not to appear there. Again, it was completely meaningless. This was more or less acknowledged by PhillyVoice.com, which published the photo.
On one of the white boards was a list of teams that had second-round picks that could potentially be bought for cash. Nothing new there it — was already public knowledge that the Sixers were thinking about purchasing a pick, which is standard practice in the NBA. As it turns out, they didn’t end up buying a pick. So that’s a double nothingburger there.
The second white board is where the internet somehow lost its collective ability to think in multiple steps. So unlike the internet, I know. Anyway, the second white board featured a handwritten depth chart of all of the Sixers’ players currently under contract. That’s it. Just the guys they already have. No names from outside of the organization. No potential trade acquisitions. No potential free-agent signees. Just a depth chart of the guys already under contract. Tobias Harris was there. James Harden and Paul Reed were there, albeit listed in red ink as opposed to black.
That’s it. That’s the story. The ensuing reaction was mostly a reminder that just because you take the time to zoom in and sharpen a photo in order to read something that is written on a white board doesn’t meant that what you end up reading is meaningful. In order for the depth chart to have any meaning whatsoever, you would need to know what its purpose was. For example, the depth chart would have meaning if it was labeled “2023-24 Sixers Projected Depth Chart” or “2023-24 Roster Locks” or “Please Hand Deliver to CIA headquarters.”
Unfortunately, the depth chart in question contained no such labels. No footnotes. As such, it offered zero insight into the Sixers plans. It could have been a plan. It could have been a statement of fact. If you don’t know which of those two it was, you don’t know anything more than you did before you saw the white board. I can’t explain that any further. It’s just demonstrably true. My head already hurts.
But wait, there’s more. Even if you thought that there was some potential that this depth chart offered some sort of clue to the Sixers’ thought process, that it revealed some grand plan, that it meant the Sixers were planning on re-signing Harden and Reed and holding onto Harris and starting De’Anthony Melton, all of the available context clues suggested otherwise.
1) The depth chart did not include anybody who the Sixers might sign with the mid-level-exception, which you have to think they will do.
2) It did not include any of the players the Sixers signed to two-way contracts later that evening.
3) It did not even include the minimum number of players an NBA team must carry on its roster.
4) Jalen McDaniels — one player who we know the Sixers have at least some interest in retaining — was listed underneath the depth chart along with all of the Sixers’ other unrestricted free agents.
The red ink thing is easily explained by the fact that Harden and Reed are both under contract but also potential free agents, Harden via an opt out, Reed via a qualifying offer that makes him a restricted free agent and allows the Sixers to match any deal he signs.
With all of these things in mind, it’s pretty clear where the weight of the evidence lies. Even if you were determined to read something into the depth chart, the only semi-educated way to guess is to guess that it’s a list of players that the team currently has under contract.
Anyway, there’s your draft night. Careful not to step on any Occam’s Razors.
