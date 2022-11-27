STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — David Shaw resigns as Stanford football coach after 12 seasons following Cardinal's season-ending loss to BYU.
AP
Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 48F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: November 27, 2022 @ 5:14 am
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.