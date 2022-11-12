VMI Keydets (1-1) at Davidson Wildcats (2-0)
Davidson, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Davidson hosts the VMI Keydets after Foster Loyer scored 38 points in Davidson's 102-97 overtime win against the Wright State Raiders.
Davidson finished 27-7 overall with a 13-1 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wildcats averaged 75.5 points per game while shooting 48.1% from the field and 38.6% from 3-point distance last season.
VMI went 6-9 on the road and 16-16 overall a season ago. The Keydets averaged 79.0 points per game while shooting 45.9% from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
