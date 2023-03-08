Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (14-17, 8-10 A-10) vs. Davidson Wildcats (15-15, 8-10 A-10)
New York; Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Davidson -4; over/under is 135.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Davidson Wildcats and Saint Bonaventure Bonnies square off in the A-10 Tournament.
The Wildcats are 8-10 against A-10 opponents and 7-5 in non-conference play. Davidson has a 6-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Bonnies are 8-10 in A-10 play. Saint Bonaventure is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Foster Loyer is shooting 38.1% and averaging 16.6 points for the Wildcats. Connor Kochera is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Davidson.
Daryl Banks III is shooting 36.4% and averaging 15.6 points for the Bonnies. Yann Farell is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.
Bonnies: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
