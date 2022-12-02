Fresno State Bulldogs (1-5) at UC Irvine Anteaters (6-2)
Irvine, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine hosts the Fresno State Bulldogs after DJ Davis scored 28 points in UC Irvine's 72-69 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs.
The Anteaters have gone 3-0 at home. UC Irvine ranks seventh in college basketball shooting 42.1% from deep, led by JC Butler shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.
The Bulldogs are 0-1 on the road. Fresno State ranks eighth in the MWC with 31.2 rebounds per game led by Isaih Moore averaging 8.7.
TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is shooting 49.1% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, while averaging 16.6 points. Dawson Baker is shooting 49.4% and averaging 13.5 points for UC Irvine.
Moore is shooting 55.6% and averaging 12.7 points for the Bulldogs. Jemarl Baker Jr. is averaging 9.7 points for Fresno State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
