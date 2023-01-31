Seton Hall Pirates (13-9, 6-5 Big East) at St. John's (NY) Red Storm (14-8, 4-7 Big East)
New York; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Big East foes St. John's (NY) and Seton Hall will play on Wednesday.
The Red Storm have gone 10-3 at home. St. John's (NY) averages 77.5 points and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.
The Pirates are 6-5 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall ranks seventh in the Big East scoring 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Tyrese Samuel averaging 6.5.
TOP PERFORMERS: Andre Curbelo is averaging 9.9 points, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Red Storm. Joel Soriano is averaging 16.7 points and 12.4 rebounds while shooting 58.0% over the last 10 games for St. John's (NY).
Samuel is averaging 10.5 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Pirates. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.
LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 3-7, averaging 73.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.
Pirates: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
