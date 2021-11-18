PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Paris Dawson had 19 points off the bench to carry Portland State to a 104-58 win over George Fox on Wednesday night.
Marlon Ruffin had 14 points for Portland State (2-1) as did James Jean-Marie, who also grabbed 11 rebounds. Khalid Thomas had 10 points.
Zac Schmerber had 12 points for the Bruins as did Kalu Stricklin. James Moore had seven rebounds.
