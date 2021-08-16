The American Training Tie Dye and Carnival returned this year and turned the nonprofit's Campelli Road headquarters into a festive carnival on July 30.
American Training, Inc. is an Andover-based nonprofit organization, that for more than 40 years, has provided housing, education, training and support services to people with disabilities, at-risk youth and adult learners who are looking for a path toward a more meaningful life.
For more information about the nonprofit visit americantraininginc.com.