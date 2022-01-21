KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Willie Gay will play in the Chiefs' playoff game Sunday against the Bills, four days after he was arrested and subsequently charged with misdemeanor criminal property damage, coach Andy Reid said.
Gay, a second-year linebacker, took part in practice Friday, a day after he was released from jail.
Asked how the Chiefs arrived at the decision to play Gay in Sunday's game, Reid said, "I decided he'd play. I'm not going to get into the conversations. I'm not going to do that. I decided that after just hearing some of the information that I heard."
Gay pleaded not guilty Thursday to misdemeanor criminal property damage, a charged stemming from an incident Wednesday night in Overland Park involving his ex-partner. He was released from jail Thursday afternoon on his own recognizance, following a court appearance via Zoom.
The charge is a class B non-person misdemeanor, court records show, and accuses Gay of causing $225 worth of damage to a vacuum, cellphone screen, wall/door frame and a humidifier during the incident at an apartment complex, according to an Overland Park police report. An Overland Park Police Department offense report said no drugs or alcohol were involved in the incident.
A judge Thursday prohibited Gay from contacting his ex-partner or their 3-month old son.
Gay, 23, is in his second season with the Chiefs, who drafted him in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. He has 48 tackles and two interceptions this season while operating as a starting linebacker.
(c)2022 The Kansas City Star (Kansas City, Mo.)
Visit The Kansas City Star (Kansas City, Mo.) at www.kansascity.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.