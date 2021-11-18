Austin Peay (1-2) vs. Dayton (1-2)
University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay and Dayton look to bounce back from losses. Austin Peay came up short in a 65-60 game at Purdue Fort Wayne on Tuesday. Dayton lost 78-59 loss at home to Lipscomb on Wednesday.
SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Dayton's Toumani Camara has averaged 10 points and 7.7 rebounds while Elijah Weaver has put up 10.3 points. For the Governors, Elijah Hutchins-Everett has averaged 13.3 points and 8.3 rebounds while Caleb Stone-Carrawell has put up 13.3 points.EXCELLENT ELIJAH: Hutchins-Everett has connected on 57.1 percent of the seven 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 7 over the last three games. He's also converted 57.1 percent of his foul shots this season.
RECENT GAMES: Austin Peay has scored 67 points while allowing 72.3 points over its last five games. Dayton has managed 60.3 points while giving up 63.7 over its last five.
