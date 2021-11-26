LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Mustapha Amzil hit a running jumper in the lane at the buzzer, and Dayton beat No. 4 Kansas 74-73 at the ESPN Events Invitational on Friday.
Kansas’ David McCormack blocked Malachi Smith’s layup with 3 seconds left. Amzil picked up the loose ball, and his shot went off the rim and backboard before going in.
After Smith cut the deficit to 73-72 on a layup, McCormack was called for an offensive foul with 9 seconds to play.
Ochai Agbaji scored four of his 21 points during a late 6-0 run, helping Kansas take a 73-70 advantage with just over a minute remaining.
Dayton (3-3) had five players score in double figures. DaRon Holmes II had 16 points, and Toumani Camara and Elijah Weaver both added 14.
Christian Braun had 17 points for Kansas (4-1).
NO. 6 BAYLOR 75, MICHIGAN STATE 58
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — James Akinjo scored 15 points and Baylor blew the game open after halftime to beat Michigan State for the Battle 4 Atlantis championship.
The reigning national champions led just 38-36 at the break. But they began to take control in the opening minutes of the second half. The Bears (7-0) used an 8-0 run to stretch out to a double-digit lead and never let Michigan State within single digits again.
Freshman Kendall Brown added 12 points on 6-for-7 shooting. Akinjo was selected Atlantis MVP.
Gabe Brown scored 13 points for the Spartans (5-2).
NO. 3 PURDUE 97, OMAHA 40
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey scored 20 points in 16 minutes, and Purdue pounded Omaha.
The Boilermakers improved to 6-0 for the first first since 2015-16 and just the fourth time in coach Matt Painter’s tenure.
Omaha (1-5) was led by Darrius Hughes with 13 points. It lost its fifth straight — all on the road.
NO. 10 ALABAMA 80, DRAKE 71
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jahvon Quinerly scored 18 points, Jaden Shackelford and Juwan Gary each had 14, and Alabama beat Drake in the consolation round of ESPN Events Invitational.
Gary added 10 rebounds for Alabama (5-1), which was shocked 72-68 by coach Rick Pitino’s Iona team in its tournament opener on Thursday.
D.J. Wilkins led Drake (3-2) with 17 points. ShanQuan Hemphill and Tucker DeVries both contributed 15.
NO. 15 TENNESSEE 80, TENNESSEE TECH 69
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brandon Huntley-Hatfield scored eight of his 12 points during a key second-half spurt and Tennessee beat Tennessee Tech.
Olivia Nkamhoua led Tennessee (4-1) with 18 points. Kennedy Chandler had 15 points and five steals. John Fulkerson scored 14 points, and Santiago Vescovi finished with 13.
Jr. Clay led Tennessee Tech (2-4) with 19 points.
NO. 19 AUBURN 89, SYRACUSE 68
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Jabari Smith scored 22 points and Auburn beat Syracuse in the fifth-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis.
K.D. Johnson added 15 points for the Tigers (5-1), who went 2-1 in the three-game tournament.
Buddy Boeheim, Cole Swider and Jesse Edwards each scored 17 points for Syracuse (3-3).
NO. 22 UCONN 70, VCU 63, OT
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — R.J. Cole scored 26 points and Isaiah Whaley hit two late 3-pointers in his return to the lineup, helping UConn beat VCU 70-63 in overtime for third place at the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Whaley had 16 points for the Huskies (6-1), including a tying 3 late in regulation and the go-ahead 3 at the 3:54 mark in OT. He also came up with a punctuating three-point play with 4.5 seconds left.
UConn won despite shooting just 33% while committing 22 turnovers, with Whaley’s 3 standing as the only basket in overtime for either team until the final 12 seconds.
Jayden Nunn scored 21 points for the Rams (3-4), who led by four late in regulation. VCU had its own offensive troubles, shooting 36% and going 2 for 9 in the extra period.
