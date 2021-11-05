DC United (13-15-5, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto FC (6-17-10, 13th in the Eastern Conference)
Toronto; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toronto FC +173, DC United +144, Draw +256; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: DC United travels to Toronto FC looking to stop a three-game road skid.
Toronto FC is 6-17-8 in conference matchups. Toronto FC has 24 of its 38 goals in the second half of matches.
DC United is 12-14-5 in conference matchups. Ola Kamara leads the league with 17 goals. DC United has 53 goals.
The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. DC United won the last meeting 7-1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jozy Altidore leads Toronto FC with four goals. Omar Gonzalez has two goals over the past 10 games for Toronto FC.
Kamara has 17 goals and four assists for DC United. Paul Arriola has three goals over the last 10 games for DC United.
LAST 10 GAMES: Toronto FC: 3-3-4, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.9 assists, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.
DC United: 4-5-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 1.2 assists, 4.4 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto FC: Dom Dwyer (injured), Ayo Akinola (injured), Yeferson Soteldo (injured), Tsubasa Endoh (injured), Ralph Priso-Mbongue (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).
DC United: Edison Flores (injured), Frederic Brillant (injured), Moses Nyeman (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.