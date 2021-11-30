Columbia (2-5) vs. Maryland-Baltimore County (4-2)
Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa and Columbia will go up against Keondre Kennedy and Maryland-Baltimore County. The freshman De La Rosa has scored 22 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 17.4 over his last five games. Kennedy, a senior, is averaging 15.8 points over the last five games.
STELLAR SENIORS: Maryland-Baltimore County has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Kennedy, Darnell Rogers, L.J. Owens, Jacob Boonyasith and Ray Salnave have combined to account for 66 percent of the team's scoring this year and 66 percent of all Retrievers points over the last five games.DEEP-THREAT DE LA ROSA: De La Rosa has connected on 34.1 percent of the 41 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 9 for 29 over the last five games. He's also shooting 85.7 percent from the free throw line this season.
WINLESS WHEN: Columbia is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 72 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 72.
COLD SPELL: Columbia has scored 66.3 points per game and allowed 76.3 over its three-game road losing streak.
DID YOU KNOW: Maryland-Baltimore County is rated first among America East teams with an average of 79.3 points per game.
