For most of the last decade the Boston Red Sox were decent. Two years they were good. And two years they were, well, great.
The Red Sox “only” made the postseason four times and twice were eliminated almost as soon as the opening series started.
But the other two postseason runs were epic.
In looking over the last decade of Red Sox players, only one played for the entire decade, albeit sparingly at the end of it ... Dustin Pedroia.
Most of the rest played five years or so. So there is some work to do here.
Anyway, here are my top 10 Red Sox, in order from 2010 through 2019:
1. David Ortiz
If you want to get technical, he deserves the previous decade, too. David Ortiz had arguably the greatest World Series “evah” in 2013, in the Year of the Beard. He not only hit .688 (11 for 15), but his grand slam in the ALCS against Detroit, changed the series and led to the Sox going to the World Series. He averaged 32 homers and 100 RBI for the seven years he played this decade. He is special to the franchise in so many ways, including his undying love for the team.
Mentally, he’s the best Red Sox player there ever was. Fearless.
2. Mookie Betts
If Mookie makes the Hall of Fame, the start to his career will be a big reason. While he isn’t the biggest run producer, averaging 91 RBI the last four years, he impacts the game in so many areas. He is the definition of five-tool player. His ability to move from infield to outfield with ease shows his adaptability.
He has finished in the top 10 in MVP voting the last four years, winning it in 2018. While he hasn’t been special in the postseason just yet, give him time.
3. Dustin Pedroia
Dustin who? How soon we forget that for most of the decade, the heart and soul of this franchise was this Dirt Dog.
Injuries took a toll after the middle of the decade. But Pedroia was productive (.288 average, three years of 74-plus RBI) and won three Gold Gloves as the best defensive second basemen in the game.
In 2011, he hit .307 with 21 HRs and 91 RBI and in 2013, the World Series season, hit .301 with 84 RBI while leading all of baseball with 724 plate appearances. His career is probably over, but his production should never be forgotten.
4. Xander Bogaerts
The only player other than an injured Pedroia to be part of the two World Series titles this decade, Bogaerts is becoming a superstar before our very eyes. Only 27, he committed to the franchise through 2025 at a relatively cheap $20-million per. Like Betts, he is not only a great teammate but a two-way threat at plate and in the field at shortstop.
A career .288 hitter, he exploded for 33 home runs in 2019, 10 more than his previous high. But more than that, his consistency and steady play is what separates him from the good ones.
If there is a captain named in the next year, it will be Bogaerts. He has accepted the leadership role (unlike Betts) and his pleasant, positive outlook is crucial to the club.
5. Jon Lester
Lester could’ve and should’ve been higher on this list. He was 69-49 over his 4.5 seasons here but he had two All-Star efforts (19-9 in 2010; 15-9 in 2011) and a postseason run that has been largely forgotten. Lester went 4-1 and allowed only six earned runs over 35-plus innings as the go-to guy at the top of the rotation in 2013. He arguably had the two best seasons of his career after his time here, going 19-5 in 2016 and 18-6 in 2018 with the Chicago Cubs.
But his time here bordered on special. He had two spectacular showings against the Cardinals, going 7 2/3 shutout innings in his first effort and 7 2/3 in allowing one run in Game 5, a 3-1 win, only to be outdone by Ortiz’s .688 average.
6. David Price
Price has the ability to be higher on this list, but injuries and inconsistency hurt him.
Price has a fine 46-24 record over his four seasons. But he has only hit 200 innings once, in his first season. His 3.86 ERA has been more than acceptable.
His shining moment came in the 2018 postseason, really his last three starts: 3-0 record, 19 innings, 3 earned runs, 19 strikeouts. The gorilla is off his back in postseason play.
But Price has basically won two out of every three games he has pitched and has some postseason pedigree now.
7. Rick Porcello
One of the most underappreciated Red Sox players of the last decade. Unlike others more talented, Porcello was by the far the most consistent, averaging 32 starts and 193 innings. He was 73-55 with a so-so 4.40 ERA, but included a 22-4 season in 2016, copping the A.L. Cy Young.
During the World Series run, he had two huge performances out of the bullpen, arguably changing the course of the postseason with a big, two-out relief effort in Game 1 against the Yankees followed by a 5-inning, 1-run effort in the Game 4 clincher.
He had another, memorable one-inning relief performance against the Astros in Game 4, helping put the Red Sox ahead, 3-1 in the series. The bottom line is Porcello was there when the Sox needed him.
8. Chris Sale
Sale might be the most dominating starter to never win the Cy Young Award. He finished in the top six for Cy Young Award voting seven straight years, including two with the Red Sox in 2017 and 2018.
Remember, Sale closed out the World Series by striking out Manny Machado. In 2017, his first year in Boston, he finished 17-8 and led the majors in innings (217) and strikeouts (308). He was even more dominant the next year at 12-4 with a .211 ERA, before injuring his elbow. When he’s on and healthy, nobody is better. Nobody.
That was not the case in 2019 at 5-11 and on the injured list for one-third of the season.
9. Brock Holt
The Swiss Army knife played nearly every position on the field outside of pitcher and catcher. He made a big impact on this franchise’s winning ways the last decade. A streaky hitter, he averaged about 100 games over his last six seasons as a “regular” utility player. He averaged .270 as a hitter including four seasons over .275. He had some memorable, clutch hits, including hitting for the cycle in the blowout postseason win over the Yankees in Game 4.
True to form, he didn’t play the next game. Such is the life of a role player. Called the “glue” by his teammates, Holt made a big impression on his teammates and fans.
10. Koji Uehara
There might not be a player more beloved, outside of Ortiz. The closer for three years was as steady and consistent as any the Red Sox have had. His change-up was, when on, unhittable. It looked like a fastball and then dropped to the ground. Koji walked only 37 batters in 226 innings. He was named MVP of the ALCS in 2013 for his five outings without allowing a run. For the ALCS and World Series he didn’t allow a run in 10-plus innings with 12 strikeouts and no walks. He was fun to watch.
Editor’s note
North of Boston Media Group sportswriters will be selecting their Top 10 Boston athletes of the decade.
Up first: the Red Sox.