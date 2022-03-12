North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Snow and windy conditions this evening giving way to some clearing late. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow and windy conditions this evening giving way to some clearing late. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.