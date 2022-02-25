SALT LAKE CITY — The All-Star break didn’t sap the Mavericks’ offensive roll.
But, their defense might’ve endured a post-vacation hangover.
Dallas lost to the Utah Jazz, 114-109, in Vivint Arena on Friday night despite 23 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds from Luka Doncic in 35 minutes.
The Mavericks’ first game in eight days held home-court implications in the Western Conference playoff standings as No. 4 Utah entered the night 1.5 games ahead, but Dallas couldn’t capitalize on a chance to narrow their gap in their first of three meetings over the next month.
The teams will clash again in Dallas on March 7 and March 27, and the Mavericks hope their support around Doncic will continue.
Center Dwight Powell (22 points) and new trade additions Spencer Dinwiddie (20) and Davis Bertans (17) combined for 59 points and 12 rebounds as Utah’s defense, led by three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, smothered Doncic throughout the game.
For a moment late in the game, Doncic appeared to have the upper hand as he hit a mid-range bucket in a one-on-one matchup with Gobert and then sank a stepback 3-pointer on the next possession to give Dallas a 107-105 lead with 3:12 remaining.
But Doncic missed his last two 3-point attempts to finish the game shooting 8 of 24 from the floor, and Utah closed on a 9-2 run.
