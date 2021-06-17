Delays mean more fundraising for local kid

The pandemic may have pushed his Bar Mitzvah, but the extra time allowed Drake Tarlow more time to collect birthday presents for children in need.
In total, Tarlow has raised enough money to buy products for more than 170 kids birthday parties via the nonprofit group Birthday Wishes' Birthday Box program.
He was able to raise funds and collect presents with the help of his classmates at The Pike School over his last two years in seventh and eighth grade.
For more information on the nonprofit visit birthdaywishes.org.