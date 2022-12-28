Campbell Fighting Camels (5-7) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-9)
Clinton, South Carolina; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Campbell visits the Presbyterian Blue Hose after Anthony Dell'Orso scored 20 points in Campbell's 74-66 loss to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.
The Blue Hose are 4-1 on their home court. Presbyterian ranks eighth in the Big South with 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Winston Hill averaging 14.0.
The Fighting Camels are 1-4 on the road. Campbell has a 3-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Trevon Reddish is averaging 7.2 points for the Blue Hose. Hill is averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games for Presbyterian.
Ricky Clemons is shooting 56.0% and averaging 12.6 points for the Fighting Camels. Devon Dunn is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Campbell.
LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.
Fighting Camels: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
