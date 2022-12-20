Toledo Rockets (7-4) at Vermont Catamounts (6-7)
Burlington, Vermont; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vermont -1.5; over/under is 150.5
BOTTOM LINE: Toledo plays the Vermont Catamounts after Rayj Dennis scored 21 points in Toledo's 100-85 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.
The Catamounts are 2-0 in home games. Vermont has a 3-7 record against teams over .500.
The Rockets are 1-2 in road games. Toledo has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Robin Duncan is averaging 6.5 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Catamounts. Aaron Deloney is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Vermont.
LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.
Rockets: 6-4, averaging 83.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.