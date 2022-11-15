Overall, local dental practitioners are pleased that 71% of Massachusetts voters were in favor of passing ballot Question 2 during the Nov. 8 general election.
According to the Massachusetts Dental Society, dental insurance companies will now be required to allocate at least 83% of their revenues to patient care rather than to fund executive salaries and overhead expenses. Companies that cannot meet the new standard will be required to refund patients’ premium payments.
“We are excited that our patients can finally get the benefits that they deserve and have been paying for all this time,” said Dr. Rachelle Ezzi of EZ Dental in North Andover. “We hope that the [election] results encourage our patients to choose the recommended treatment options as opposed to cheaper alternatives.”
MDS President Dr. Meredith Bailey said passing Question 2 put “patients over profits.”
“We thank the voters of Massachusetts and our over 5,000 member dentists of the MDS who worked hard to inform and engage their communities as well as all of the individuals and organizations in the commonwealth and across the country who provided support to assist with this measure’s passage,” she said. “Dental patients deserve the same consumer protections as medical patients, and we are hopeful that the better dental benefits that the people of Massachusetts will soon experience will spread to patients across the country.”
Dr. Andrew Tonelli, spokesman for the MDS Government Affairs Committee, said the approval of Question 2 is a “ landmark victory for Massachusetts dental patients.”
“It is a milestone for dental insurance reform at the national level,” he said. “By making dental insurers more transparent and accountable to the dental patients they serve, people will be better able to judge the value of insurance products relative to treatment provided and health outcomes they support.”
Dr. Patricia Brown, a member of the Dental Insurance Quality Committee, said the favorable vote on Question 2 will “stop the corporate waste.”
She said one of the primary culprits is Delta Dental of Massachusetts.
“According to its own 2019 Form 990, Delta Dental paid executive bonuses, commissions and payments to affiliates $382 million, while only paying $177 million for patient care,” said Brown.
Amy McHugh, spokeswoman for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, said the company will make the appropriate financial adjustments.
“Our priority is ensuring that our members have access to high-quality, affordable care when they need it,” she said. “We are working to determine the best way to implement the new dental loss ratio established by Question 2, in a way that best addresses our members’ dental needs and the community’s urgency around making care more affordable.”
Louis Rizoli, a member of the Committee To Protect Public Access To Quality Dental Care, said passing Question 2 was a mistake as premiums could climb by as much as 38%.
“With consumer prices soaring, we don’t need a new regulation that will increase costs and decrease choice,” he said. “There is no law like this anywhere in the nation. The Massachusetts Legislature actually repealed a similar law in 2011 because it proved overly burdensome and provided no real benefits for consumers. Federal lawmakers excluded it from Obamacare, and a special commission in Massachusetts reviewed and rejected a similar provision.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.