FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2016, file photo, Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in NFL football's Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara, Calif. Manning's legacy lives on at Empower Field at Mile High, where he will be honored Sunday, Nov. 1, 2021, during pregame and halftime ceremonies for his inductions into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Broncos' Ring of Fame.Fame and the Broncos' Ring of Fame.