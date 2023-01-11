North Dakota State Bison (6-11, 3-2 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (10-8, 1-4 Summit)
Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Denver will try to break its three-game slide when the Pioneers play North Dakota State.
The Pioneers have gone 5-2 at home. Denver is 4-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Bison are 3-2 in conference play. North Dakota State averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when winning the turnover battle.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Bruner is scoring 16.9 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Pioneers. Touko Tainamo is averaging 11.4 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Denver.
Grant Nelson is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Bison. Boden Skunberg is averaging 12.1 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 72.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.
Bison: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.