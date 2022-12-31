Providence Friars (11-3, 3-0 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (7-7, 1-2 Big East)
Chicago; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: DePaul hosts the Providence Friars after Umoja Gibson scored 31 points in DePaul's 83-76 win over the Georgetown Hoyas.
The Blue Demons are 5-1 on their home court. DePaul is 3- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.
The Friars have gone 3-0 against Big East opponents. Providence is fifth in the Big East with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Bryce Hopkins averaging 7.2.
The Blue Demons and Friars meet Sunday for the first time in Big East play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Javan Johnson is scoring 16.8 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Blue Demons. Gibson is averaging 15.9 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 39.6% over the past 10 games for DePaul.
Hopkins is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 9.6 rebounds for the Friars. Noah Locke is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Providence.
LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.
Friars: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 38.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
