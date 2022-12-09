UTEP Miners (6-2) at DePaul Blue Demons (5-4, 0-1 Big East)
Chicago; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Tae Hardy and the UTEP Miners visit Javan Johnson and the DePaul Blue Demons in a non-conference matchup.
The Blue Demons have gone 3-1 at home. DePaul is sixth in the Big East with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Eral Penn averaging 3.4.
The Miners are 0-2 in road games. UTEP scores 74.1 points and has outscored opponents by 7.2 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, while averaging 17.6 points and 5.2 rebounds. Umoja Gibson is shooting 39.4% and averaging 15.8 points for DePaul.
Hardy is averaging 12.9 points for the Miners. Mario McKinney Jr. is averaging 11.8 points for UTEP.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
