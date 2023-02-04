DePaul Blue Demons (9-14, 3-9 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (14-9, 7-5 Big East)
Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall takes on the DePaul Blue Demons after Al-Amir Dawes scored 21 points in Seton Hall's 84-72 victory against the St. John's (NY) Red Storm.
The Pirates are 8-3 on their home court. Seton Hall is sixth in the Big East with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Kadary Richmond averaging 4.9.
The Blue Demons are 3-9 in Big East play. DePaul has a 4-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dawes is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 12 points. Tyrese Samuel is shooting 55.2% and averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.
Umoja Gibson is shooting 41.5% and averaging 15.8 points for the Blue Demons. Javan Johnson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for DePaul.
LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.
Blue Demons: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 27.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
