DePaul Blue Demons (5-3) at St. John's (NY) Red Storm (8-1)
New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: St. John's (NY) -8.5; over/under is 155.5
BOTTOM LINE: DePaul visits the St. John's (NY) Red Storm after Javan Johnson scored 27 points in DePaul's 78-72 overtime victory over the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.
The Red Storm are 6-0 in home games. St. John's (NY) averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 6- when it wins the turnover battle.
The Blue Demons are 2-0 on the road.
The Red Storm and Blue Demons meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: David Jones is shooting 40.8% and averaging 14.9 points for the Red Storm. Montez Mathis is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers for St. John's (NY).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.