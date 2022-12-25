Naovy Ortega, 10
Grinnell Elementary School
“I like to open presents and I like to be with my family.”
Hailey Brown, 10
Grinnell Elementary School
“Opening presents and hanging out with my family. We also hang out at my grandparents’ house and open more presents.”
Caoillainn Haggett, 9Grinnell Elementary School
“I like when me and my Mom go up to Maine to see my family. We open presents. Then me and my Mom go back to our house and open more presents.”
Caleb Woodcock, 8Grinnell Elementary School
“I like Christmas and spending time with my family. We make cookies for Santa and I add some holiday lights.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.