FILE - Houston Texans cornerback Desmond King II (25) walks off the field at the end of the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Pittsburgh Steelers signed former All-Pro defensive back Desmond King, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, fortifying their secondary on the eve of the regular season. King, 28, spent the last two seasons with the Houston Texans, intercepting five passes and recovering two fumbles.