BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana was hoping a more difficult men's basketball non-conference schedule would prepare it for the rigors of Big Ten play.
But the Hoosiers have stumbled out of the gate in conference games, with back-to-back losses to Northwestern and Illinois.
As a result, IU faces a critical juncture in its season, beginning Wednesday against Penn State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (8:30 p.m., Big Ten Network). The Hoosiers (5-4, 0-2 Big Ten) don’t want to fall too far behind in a league where wins are tough to come by.
“At this point, it’s not about Penn State,” IU coach Archie Miller said on his radio show Monday night. “It’s got to be about us right now. We have to be really locked in. We have to play super hard. We’re going to have to get some guys playing at a higher level with some desperation.”
Miller changed IU’s starting lineup, starting freshman swingman Trey Galloway over point guard Rob Phinisee, but it didn’t pay dividends in a 69-60 loss at No. 15 Illinois on Saturday. Galloway has been a pleasant surprise, but IU is looking for upperclassmen like Phinisee and senior guard Al Durham to step up during its two-game homestand. After Penn State, IU hosts Maryland on Monday night.
“We’ve talked about we know how important it is to stay in the race in the Big Ten because we know how challenging it is to get behind and work your way back into it,” said Galloway, who ranks third among Big Ten freshmen in minutes played at 22.4 per game. “We know that every game is going to be difficult. We’ve got to lock in and treat every game like it’s a championship game.”
Many factors have played into IU’s two-game losing skid, including untimely turnovers and an inability to hit shots down the stretch. Sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis also has struggled out of the gate in conference play, turning the ball over five times against Northwestern and shooting 3-of-13 from the floor against Illinois.
Sophomore guard Armaan Frankin kept Indiana in the Illinois game with his hot shooting, scoring a career-high 23 points on 5-of-6 shooting from 3-point range. Franklin has been on a hot streak, averaging 19.5 points while shooting 65.4% from 3-point range (17-of-26) over his last four games.
“The big thing mentality-wise moving forward is just our collectiveness of getting more done with more people,” Miller said. “We need more guys bringing their 'A' game to the table, and I think that will make us a better team.”
Penn State (3-3, 0-2) is going through its own growing pains. Not only did the Nittany Lions lose frontcourt starters Lamar Stevens and Mike Watkins to graduation, but former head coach Pat Chambers resigned following a school investigation that revealed inappropriate conduct toward former players. Without Stevens and Watkins, Penn State interim coach Jim Ferry often plays three- and four-guard lineups with Izaiah Brockington, Myles Dread, Myeron Jones and Jamari Wheeler.
With more guards on the floor, Penn State has relied on perimeter shooting, averaging 9.8 3-pointers attempted. The Nittany Lions sank 12 3-pointers in a 75-55 upset at No. 24 Virginia Tech in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.
“They have a good system,” Miller said. “They haven’t changed much and to me, they’re explosive on offense. They shoot the crap out of the ball from 3. They put serious runs on.”
Galloway will be among IU guards called upon to defend Penn State’s firepower on the perimeter.
“We know it’s not going to be easy,” Galloway said. “Every game in the Big Ten is going to be hard, but we know if we can contain them, guard our yard and be able to guard the ball and not let them go on big runs, we’ll be able to be right there to compete with them.”