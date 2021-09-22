MINNEAPOLIS — Running back Dalvin Cook was scheduled to "get a little bit" of work at Wednesday's practice, but the Vikings' priority is getting him ready for another big workload Sunday versus the Seahawks as he nurses a sprained right ankle suffered on his 22nd touch against the Cardinals.
Coach Mike Zimmer was asked Wednesday whether he'd be cautious with Cook's September injury and 15 games remaining on the schedule.
"At this stage, it's time to get some wins," Zimmer said. "Dalvin's a tough guy. If he can't play, there's a reason why he's not playing. But he makes us go, so we're going to continue to play him."
Only one NFL running back — Carolina's Christian McCaffery — has more touches per game since the 2019 season than Cook, who has handled the ball 23.6 times per outing. He trails McCaffery's 25.6 touches, and is tied with Tennessee workhorse Derrick Henry.
There's no sign Cook will slow down, despite injuring his ankle when Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt tackled him low at the end of the Week 2 loss. Cook had to be replaced by Alexander Mattison on the final drive, when quarterback Kirk Cousins threw six straight passes to set up the potential game-winning field goal.
Cook has 50 of the backfield's 61 touches through two games, and he's been as elusive as ever. Only McCaffery and Henry have more yards from scrimmage among running backs than Cook's 252.
