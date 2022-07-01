FILE - Former Dallas Cowboys standout and longtime NFL on FOX game analyst Daryl Johnston stands on the field prior to an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins, on Dec. 30, 2018, in Landover, Md. Johnson is executive vice president of football operations of the USFL. As the league prepares for Sunday night’s championship game between the Birmingham Stallions and Philadelphia Stars at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, where it goes from here is the bigger question.