BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox didn't play like a team that deserves to be in the playoffs this weekend. Facing their biggest rival and top competitor in the American League Wild Card race, the Red Sox got swept at home by the New York Yankees in humiliating fashion while blowing late leads on back-to-back nights.
It was a terrible look and a huge missed opportunity, but in the grand scheme of things the Red Sox are still in good shape to make the playoffs.
According to FanGraphs, the Red Sox have the best playoff odds of all remaining AL Wild Card contenders at 87.2% despite now being a game behind the Yankees in the standings. New York has the second best odds at 81.3%, followed by the Toronto Blue Jays (28.5%), Seattle Mariners (2.6%) and Oakland Athletics (0.6%).
How could that be? It all boils down to each team's remaining schedules, and the Red Sox have the most favorable slate by far.
AL Wild Card Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|GB
|Odds
|New York Yankees
|89
|67
|+1
|81.3%
|Boston Red Sox
|88
|68
|--
|87.2%
|Toronto Blue Jays
|87
|69
|1
|28.5%
|Seattle Mariners
|86
|70
|2
|2.6%
|Oakland Athletics
|85
|71
|3
|0.6%
Boston (88-68) will finish its season against a pair of last place teams, with three games against the wretched Baltimore Orioles (50-106) and then three to finish the year against the Washington Nationals (64-92). The Red Sox have won 12 of 13 against the Orioles since getting swept to open the season and will be heavy favorites against the Nationals as well.
New York (89-67) has it much tougher over the last week. This Tuesday the Yankees will open a pivotal three-game set with the Blue Jays (87-69) before finishing the year against the AL East champion Tampa Bay Rays (97-59). With only a one-game lead to work with, that will be a challenging stretch for the Yankees to navigate.
The fact that New York and Toronto play each other next is especially helpful, because it guarantees the Red Sox will have an opportunity to gain ground on at least one of their competitors if they take care of business against Baltimore.
It also poses some unique rooting scenarios. If New York sweeps Toronto, it would all but guarantee Boston a spot in the playoffs. If Toronto sweeps New York, the Red Sox might still have work to do in Washington, but the Yankees would likely be below the playoff cutline and in serious trouble. If either team wins two out of three the race would remain tight but the Red Sox would probably still hold one of the Wild Card spots entering the final weekend.
After the Yankees, the Blue Jays wrap up their season against the Orioles, meaning they'll have one last chance to gain ground if they aren't able to do so against New York.
Looming out west as potential spoilers are the Seattle Mariners (86-70), who have won eight of their last 10 to stay in the Wild Card hunt since losing two of three to the Red Sox earlier this month. Seattle is two games back of Boston for the last playoff spot and finishes with a three-game set against Oakland (85-71) and then three games against the Los Angeles Angels (74-82).
Technically Oakland's playoff hopes are still hanging on by a thread, so those games between the two AL West rivals will effectively be an elimination series. The Red Sox should probably hope the Athletics take two out of three to ensure neither side can make up meaningful ground, but if the Mariners sweep it could make for an uncomfortable final weekend for the three AL East contenders.
Needless to say there is plenty still to be decided, but bad as this past weekend was for the Red Sox, they still remain in full control of their playoff destiny.
AL Wild Card — Remaining Schedules
Boston Red Sox: at BAL, Sept. 28-30; at WAS, Oct. 1-3
New York Yankees: at TOR, Sept. 28-30; vs. TB, Oct. 1-3
Toronto Blue Jays: vs. NYY, Sept. 28-30; vs. BAL, Oct. 1-3
Seattle Mariners: vs. OAK, Sept. 27-29; vs. LAA, Oct. 1-3
Oakland Athletics: at SEA, Sept. 27-29; at HOU, Oct. 1-3