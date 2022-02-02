Minnesota Timberwolves (26-25, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (12-38, 14th in the Eastern Conference)
Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons host Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves in non-conference action.
The Pistons are 8-16 in home games. Detroit has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Timberwolves are 11-15 on the road. Minnesota scores 112.0 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cunningham is shooting 39.7% and averaging 15.8 points for the Pistons. Saddiq Bey is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit.
Anthony Edwards averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Timberwolves, scoring 22.3 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Towns is shooting 52.5% and averaging 23.7 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.
LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 106.6 points, 40.0 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points per game.
Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 120.1 points, 43.3 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points.
INJURIES: Pistons: Josh Jackson: out (spine), Jamorko Pickett: out (toe), Isaiah Livers: out (foot).
Timberwolves: Josh Okogie: out (quad), D'Angelo Russell: out (shin), Leandro Bolmaro: out (ankle).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.