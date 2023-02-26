Detroit Pistons (15-46, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (19-43, 14th in the Eastern Conference)
Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into the matchup against Charlotte as losers of four games in a row.
The Hornets have gone 10-29 against Eastern Conference teams. Charlotte is sixth in the league with 15.5 fast break points per game led by Terry Rozier averaging 3.5.
The Pistons have gone 6-29 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit is 9-13 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.4 turnovers per game.
The teams play for the third time this season. The Pistons won the last matchup 118-112 on Feb. 4. Jaden Ivey scored 24 points to help lead the Pistons to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Rozier averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 21.4 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc. LaMelo Ball is averaging 23.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 8.5 assists over the last 10 games for Charlotte.
Bojan Bogdanovic averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pistons, scoring 21.4 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Ivey is averaging 16 points and 5.9 assists over the past 10 games for Detroit.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 114.1 points, 43.8 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points per game.
Pistons: 2-8, averaging 106.9 points, 43.1 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points.
INJURIES: Hornets: Cody Martin: out (knee), P.J. Washington: out (foot).
Pistons: Jalen Duren: day to day (ankle), Cade Cunningham: out for season (shin).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
