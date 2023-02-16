Detroit Mercy Titans (11-16, 7-9 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (12-16, 10-7 Horizon)
Auburn Hills, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy plays the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after Antoine Davis scored 41 points in Detroit Mercy's 76-71 victory against the Green Bay Phoenix.
The Golden Grizzlies have gone 7-4 in home games. Oakland is 5-14 against opponents with a winning record.
The Titans are 7-9 against Horizon opponents. Detroit Mercy is the top team in the Horizon shooting 39.1% from deep. Jamail Pink leads the Titans shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Lampman averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Jalen Moore is shooting 43.8% and averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Oakland.
Davis averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 27.7 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Gerald Liddell is averaging 13.5 points and 8.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Detroit Mercy.
LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.
Titans: 5-5, averaging 79.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
