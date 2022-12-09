Detroit Mercy Titans (5-5, 1-1 Horizon) at Charlotte 49ers (7-2)
Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy visits the Charlotte 49ers after Gerald Liddell scored 27 points in Detroit Mercy's 76-72 victory over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.
The 49ers have gone 4-0 at home. Charlotte ranks fourth in C-USA shooting 34.6% from downtown, led by Nik Graves shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.
The Titans have gone 2-4 away from home. Detroit Mercy allows 75.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Aly Khalifa is scoring 10.0 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the 49ers. Igor Milicic Jr. is averaging 9.8 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 50.0% for Charlotte.
Antoine Davis is scoring 23.1 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Titans. Jayden Stone is averaging 13.0 points for Detroit Mercy.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.