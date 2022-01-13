Toronto Raptors (20-18, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (9-31, 14th in the Eastern Conference)
Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts Toronto aiming to continue its three-game home winning streak.
The Pistons are 6-19 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit has a 4-19 record against teams above .500.
The Raptors are 12-11 in Eastern Conference play. Toronto has a 10-12 record against teams above .500.
The teams square off for the second time this season. The Pistons won 127-121 in the last matchup on Nov. 14. Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 24 points, and Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 25 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Saddiq Bey is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Pistons, while averaging 15.2 points and 6.3 rebounds. Hamidou Diallo is shooting 50.7% and averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.
Fred VanVleet averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Raptors, scoring 22.0 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Siakam is shooting 48.3% and averaging 24.0 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.
LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 4-6, averaging 104.7 points, 44.2 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points per game.
Raptors: 7-3, averaging 113.1 points, 46.2 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points.
INJURIES: Pistons: Jerami Grant: out (thumb), Cory Joseph: day to day (knee), Frank Jackson: out (ankle), Isaiah Livers: day to day (foot), Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).
Raptors: Scottie Barnes: day to day (knee), Goran Dragic: out (personal), Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (ankle).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.