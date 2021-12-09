Detroit Pistons (4-20, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (7-20, 15th in the Western Conference)
New Orleans; Friday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to end its 10-game losing streak with a win over New Orleans.
The Pelicans are 3-9 on their home court. New Orleans ranks seventh in the league with 46.0 rebounds led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 12.0.
The Pistons are 2-10 on the road. Detroit has a 1-14 record against teams above .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Ingram is averaging 22.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Pelicans. Devonte' Graham is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.
Jerami Grant is averaging 20.5 points for the Pistons. Cade Cunningham is averaging 16.6 points, seven rebounds and 5.1 assists over the past 10 games for Detroit.
LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 107.9 points, 46.6 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points per game.
Pistons: 0-10, averaging 101.9 points, 42.8 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points.
INJURIES: Pelicans: Daulton Hommes: out (fibula), Kira Lewis Jr.: day to day (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot).
Pistons: Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).
