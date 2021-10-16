Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons
Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT
LINE: Pistons -3; over/under is 220.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Pistons host the Chicago Bulls in the season opener.
Detroit finished 20-52 overall and 12-30 in Eastern Conference action in the 2020-21 season. The Pistons averaged 24.2 assists per game on 38.7 made field goals last season.
Chicago went 31-40 overall and 21-21 in Eastern Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Bulls averaged 111.0 points per game while shooting 47.7% from the field and 37.0% from 3-point range last season.
INJURIES: Pistons: None listed.
Bulls: Coby White: out (shoulder).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.